The Empire State Building is offering up space on its observation deck to catch a rare solar eclipse, which has only happened in NYC twice in the last 150 years. On June 10, you can get the best view of the sunrise as it coincides with the peak of the solar eclipse from 1,050 feet in the sky. Starting at 5am, with coffee in hand, visitors to ESB will watch the incredible event, which will be partial but able to be observed right at 5:32am, when the moon is closest to the center of the sun.