newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

'QAnon Shaman' lawyer makes offensive comments about Capitol rioters: 'They're all f---ing short-bus people'

Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 47 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WU8HR_0a4Rd4jb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAF1B_0a4Rd4jb00
The QAnon Shaman.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • The lawyer for the "QAnon Shaman" said many Capitol riot defendants have mental impairments.
  • Albert Watkins delivered a litany of offensive claims about the defendants' intelligence levels.
  • The attorney told Insider he made the comments to highlight defendants with mental disabilities.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The outspoken lawyer for one of the Capitol attack defendants said his client and others charged in connection with the riot were especially susceptible to former President Donald Trump's election lies because of their mental capacity.

Albert Watkins, an attorney for Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman , delivered offensive, expletive-laden remarks on why the insurrection participants would take part in the deadly Capitol attack in a Talking Points Memo article published Tuesday.

"A lot of these defendants - and I'm going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully - but they're all f---ing short-bus people," Watkins told the outlet. "These are people with brain damage."

He also called them an offensive term for someone with a developmental disability and suggested they had autism.

After listing the offensive insults against the defendants, Watkins said those traits made many of them deserving of sympathy, suggesting they were subjected to World War II levels of propaganda in the years leading up to January 6.

"But they're our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers - they're part of our country. These aren't bad people, they don't have prior criminal history," Watkins told Talking Points Memo. "F---, they were subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since f---ing Hitler."

In a comment to Insider, Watkins acknowledged his statements were "politically incorrect" but said there was "reason and purpose" behind his decision to make them.

"My long-standing pleas for compassion and understanding of those involved in the events of January 6 with mental health issues and disabilities have to date fallen on deaf ears," Watkins said.

"One charged, insensitive, and vulgar statement was all that was required to garner the needed attention to this important aspect of the January 6 defendants," he added. "I respectfully suggest the next few days and weeks will demonstrate the prudence of this calibrated move."

Watkins also told Talking Points Memo that his client Chansley had Asperger's syndrome and said his mental state would play a role in his case.

Adorned with horns, a headdress, and face paint, Chansley became one of the most recognizable people at the Capitol on January 6. He was photographed several times with his bullhorn and flagpole throughout the building that day. He was arrested three days later in his hometown of Phoenix.

He was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors: civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

While many of the people charged in the attack have been granted pretrial release, Chansley has remained in federal facilities since his arrest, court records say.

Earlier this year, Watkins, an attorney in St. Louis, unsuccessfully asked for Chansley to be granted pretrial release because of the self-proclaimed shaman's religious-based dietary needs. The lawyer also said COVID-19 restrictions had made "meaningful, unmonitored" consultation with Chansley impossible.

In March, Watkins drew a federal judge's ire after Chansley gave a jailhouse interview for " 60 Minutes+ ."

"Such media appearances are undoubtedly conducive to defense counsel's fame," Judge Royce Lamberth wrote. "But they are not at all conducive to an argument that the only way defense counsel could privately communicate with his client is if defendant were temporarily released."

Some lawyers, including Watkins, told Talking Points Memo that stressing Trump's role in inciting the Capitol riot may be a path to winning lighter sentences for their clients.

More than 480 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection. Five people died during the attack, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman shot by Capitol Police. In the weeks following the attack, the head of the Capitol Police officers' union said 140 officers were injured.

Read the original article on Business Insider
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Business Insider

Business Insider

120K+
Followers
8K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qanon#Lawyers#The Lawyer#Protest Riot#Capitol Records#Defendants#Defense Counsel#Mcnamee Getty#Capitol Police#Talking Points Memo#Ing Short Bus People#Ing Hitler#Vulgar Statement#Attack#Offensive Claims#Goddamn Propaganda#Parading#Court Records#Violent Entry#Judge Royce Lamberth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Autism
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
ProtestsThe Mountaineer

'It's disgraceful': Officer on people who spread lies about Capitol riot

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone tells CNN's Don Lemon what it was like to relive the Capitol riot through his body camera footage and what he wants lawmakers to know. Tags. Cnn. TownNews.com Content Exchange. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
Protestsrand.org

Capitol Rioters Face FBI Arrests and Prosecution. How Not to Make Them Martyrs in the Process

Justice remains the goal as prosecutors prepare their cases against the 440 people and counting who have been arrested on charges of participating in the riot at the Capitol in January. But whenever a large number of people are connected with some kind of wrongdoing, whether it's organized crime or ideologically-motivated violence, then law enforcement also takes into account the larger threat to society (PDF), not just the individual cases.
ProtestsGazette

About 100 people gather at Freedom Rally at Capitol

About 100 people from all over Colorado flocked to the steps of the State Capitol Saturday afternoon to "stand up for freedom." Those in attendance held signs reading "show your smile again," "no 2 mask, yes 2 freedom," and "unmask our children," and waved American, Don't Tread on Me and Trump 2020 flags. Additionally, a caravan of around six cars circled the capitol honking in time to the chants.
ProtestsThe Independent

Capitol Hill rioters taser and beat officer to ground

New body camera footage from a Washington DC police officer has revealed the moment he was brutally assaulted during the attack on the US Capitol in January. In the video, a rioter tases officer Michael Fanone on the steps of the building, saying “I got one.” Mr Fanone can later be heard pleading, “I have kids.” He claims he was then knocked unconscious. Mr Fanone suffered a heart attack and a concussion and is now dealing with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. Thomas Sibick, from New York, has been charged with taking Mr Fanone’s badge and radio.
ProtestsWashington Examiner

Capitol Police defend press release saying Sicknick died of injuries from riot

The Capitol Police Department is defending its decision to put out a January press release that officer Brian Sicknick succumbed to injuries sustained while clashing with Capitol rioters, saying they believed it at the time, despite a medical examiner’s report last month saying he died of natural causes. Capitol Police...
Protestsdigg.com

The Arrests Of Capitol Rioters Per Million People In Each State, Mapped

Over 440 people have been charged for participating in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, with the largest number of arrests coming from Texas (40), Pennsylvania (40) and Florida (39). But which state has the highest number of Capitol insurrection-related arrests per capita?. Using 2020 census data and...
Nevada Governmentreviewjournal.com

Possible plea for Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas

WASHINGTON — Negotiations have started on a possible plea agreement for a man arrested in Las Vegas for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a prosecutor and defense attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich set another pre-trial hearing in...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter asks to call codefendant mom on Mother's Day

A man who was photographed wielding plastic handcuffs inside the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has asked a judge’s permission to call his codefendant mom on Mother’s Day. Eric Munchel, dubbed on social media the “zip tie guy,” has not talked to his mom since the two...