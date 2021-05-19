Holton softball team beats Hesperia 13-1 and 9-2 to nail down its sixth straight CSAA Silver conference championship
HESPERIA – A year away from competition did nothing to slow down the Holton softball program. The Red Devils won every CSAA Silver Conference championship between 2015 and 2019, before the 2020 season was wiped out. But on Tuesday Holton extended its title streak, beating Hesperia 13-1 and 9-2 to capture the 2021 title, as well. The first victory nailed down the championship.