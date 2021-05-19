Holton softball team beats Hesperia 13-1 and 9-2 to nail down its sixth straight CSAA Silver conference championship

The Kent City Varsity Baseball team was in Red Devil Country on Friday night for a Conference Doubleheader against Holton. In Game 1, the Eagles held on for a 8-5 Victory. The score was 5-4 after 3 innings of play but Kent City scored 2 in the 4th and 1 more in the sixth to help secure the win. Offensively the Eagles totaled 9 hits lead by Kyler Larson who was 2 for 4 with a triple and 1 RBI. Troy Atwood, Webb Longcore, Bryant Fahling, Justin Mack, Zane Kik, Tyler Brummel, and Josh Anderson all finished with 1 hit apiece while Justin Mack and Zane Kik would each finish with 2 RBI’s. Kyler Larson would go 6 innings giving up 5 hits while striking out 14 batters to pickup the win. Troy Atwood came in and pitched the 7th inning allowing no hits and no runs to pickup his first save of the year.