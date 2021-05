We all have opinions on most debated topics, as do I. Some I am very passionate about; some I really do not care much either way. It is also safe to assume that most of you could care less what my opinions are. The truth is, we live in a country that if it does not break any laws, we have the gift to be able to think, act, dress and speak any way we choose. We can perform any and more of these regardless of how whacked others may think we are. Is this wise for us all to have this freedom?