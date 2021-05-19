newsbreak-logo
Florida Government

Watch as FDOT demolishes part of the Bayway Bridge

By Margie Manning
stpetecatalyst.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Department of Transportation demolished part of the 60-year-old Pinellas Bayway Bridge, connecting Isla Del Sol and Tierra Verde islands, as part of a $56.8 million project to replace the existing bridge. FDOT District Seven is replacing the existing two-lane, low-level draw bridge with a two-lane, high-level fixed bridge,...

stpetecatalyst.com
Florida Businesshauteresidence.com

Jennifer Zales Presents A Magnificent Gulf Front Gated Estate In Redington Beach

Pure Beachfront Magnificence awaits on the stunning sands of pristine Redington Beach in this outstanding gulf front gated estate boasting one of the only private beaches in Pinellas County. Enjoy endless water views, recreation and amazing sunsets on the white sand private beach in a residential community. This grand estate boasts 80 feet of water frontage on a deep 200 ft. lot, and offers 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, over 6,500 SF, a newly painted exterior and primary interior areas for a transitional appeal. Offering fine finishes and expansive living spaces on three levels of concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, soaring ceilings, impressive floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beach, and multiple waterfront terraces. Enter through the stately double door leaded glass entry to travertine and hardwood floors, a private elevator and custom architectural details.
Florida GovernmentPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Glady’s Douglas’ 44-acre oasis ‘now owned by the people forever’

They met near the bank of the freshwater lake that Gladys Douglas loved so much and clinked glasses of champagne in amazement over what they’d just pulled off. Pinellas County Commissioners, activists and others who’ve agonized over the fate of these 44 acres watched on Thursday evening as Dunedin officials signed a mock deed to celebrate the city’s official purchase of the land for a public park.
Florida Governmentstpetecatalyst.com

Forward Pinellas approves affordable housing development near Bear Creek

The county-wide planning organization Forward Pinellas voted unanimously during its monthly meeting Wednesday to approve an affordable-housing development in West St. Pete. Last year, an administrative judge sided with St. Petersburg City Council to approve the housing development after dozens of neighbors fought the proposal. The judge’s order also required Forward Pinellas’s approval for the development.
Pinellas County, FLcbslocal.com

Pros In Pinellas Share Hurricane Prep Tips As 2021 Season Nears

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – With hurricane season fast approaching, local experts share how to best prepare your home and family for a weather emergency. Florida residents, recent to natives know the state is nearly synonymous with hurricanes. With a rapidly-approaching open to hurricane season on June 1, Pinellas County Operations Manager Joe Borries shares a few tips. “We ask citizens to do three things… know your risk, make a plan and stay informed.”
Florida Governmentdunedingov.com

The Gladys Douglas Preserve

The Gladys Douglas Preserve is signed and celebrated! Thank you donors and public/private partners who made this happen! This beautiful 44 acres (largest single open space in Pinellas County) will be forever open space and belong to the people. The city intends to connect the land, which will be called the Gladys E. Douglas Preserve, to an adjoining 55-acre lake, currently owned by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, to create a nearly 100-acre public park.
Florida GovernmentTampa Bay News Wire

Pinellas County FSBDC Business Workshops

Upcoming Workshops See what’s happening this month. Contact Information Request Counseling Appointment (727) 453-720013805 58th Street N.Suite 1-200Clearwater, FL 33760Join Our Mailing ListThe Florida Small Business Development Center at Pinellas County offers business training, counseling, referrals and resources. Workshops held at the Center fill quickly and advanced registration is requested. Classes are cancelled on holidays or any day county offices are closed. www.PCED.org/sbdc.
Florida GovernmentPosted by
Clearwater, Florida

News Feed

Clearwater, Fla. — The method of water treatment used by Pinellas County Utilities and the city of Clearwater will be temporarily modified during two short-term changes this year. This short-term change from chloramines to chlorine disinfection is a routine maintenance measure designed to maintain system integrity. The first is between Sunday, May 16 and Saturday, June 5. The second will take place Sept. 26 to Oct. 16. Those that will benefit from the program include Pinellas County Utilities water customers, as well as customers in the cities of Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Safety Harbor.
Florida GovernmentBay News 9

County-By-County: COVID vaccine for ages 12-15

We are compiling a county-by-county list of how Bay Area health departments are handling the COVID vaccine as it relates to ages 12-15. We will update this list as more information becomes available. PINELLAS COUNTY. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) has started scheduling appointments for Pfizer's...
Florida GovernmentBeach Beacon

Clearwater, Largo to bring back fireworks

The cities of Clearwater and Largo will once again light up the skies for the Fourth of July this year after elected officials gave their respective staffs the green light to plan shows. Last year, the pandemic forced cities throughout Pinellas County to cancel the annual displays celebrating Independence Day....
Florida Crime & SafetyBeach Beacon

Missing Madeira Beach boater found dead

MADEIRA BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported about 8:16 a.m. May 15 that the body of a boater reported missing offshore Madeira Beach had been found. Deputies responded to Madeira Beach Fundamental Elementary School, 501 Tom Stuart Causeway, about 11:10 p.m. May 14 after someone reported hearing someone calling for help in the water behind the school.
Florida Governmentfloridahealth.gov

DOH-PINELLAS MARKS HEPATITIS MONTH WITH NO-COST TESTING ON MAY 19

May is Hepatitis Awareness Month, a time to educate communities about viral hepatitis and how it’s treated. Hepatitis means “inflammation of the liver.” It is caused by a virus and its symptoms can range from mild to fatal. The most common forms are hepatitis B and C. An estimated 862,000 people are living with hepatitis B and 2.4 million have hepatitis C. There are safe, effective vaccines for hepatitis A and B, but not for C.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

West Central Florida Forecast

Great weather and some terrific fishing over the past week have anglers hitting the water again this weekend for more of the same. Be sure and file a float plan!. Migrating kingfish may be kicking it in high gear as soaring air and water temperatures continue to rise, despite a mild cold front at the end of the week. Anglers continue to catch both Spanish and king mackerel, but much of the nearshore action has been early, at or near sunrise.
Florida GovernmentThe Weekly Challenger

Understanding the recent Florida legislative session and how it affects the Black community

ST. PETERSBURG — Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg (FHSP) held its first Pinellas Race Equity Leadership Council Issue Lab to discuss the recent Florida legislative session results. Speakers Scott Darius, executive director at Florida Voices for Health, a statewide healthcare advocacy organization, and Anne Swerlick, senior policy analyst at Florida Policy Institute, explained the effects of these new laws on the Black community.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Pinellas Pedestrian Safety Crackdown Results in Hundreds of Warnings

CLEARWATER - Hundreds of "walkers" and "drivers" got warnings and more, as Pinellas County wraps up a safety campaign for pedestrians and bike riders. The Pinellas County sheriff targeted 25 intersections with high crash rates for pedestrians and cyclists. The purpose was mainly educational. Pedestrians received more than 600 verbal and written warnings, and three tickets. Motorists took more than 400 warnings and 35 citations, and bike riders received almost 400 warnings and four tickets.