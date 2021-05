I am forever fascinated by how much the creative pursuit of gardening is not only incredibly constrained by our cultural beliefs, but the extent to which we are totally unaware this is even happening. In fact, it’s sometimes only when we step outside our culture that we are made aware that what we often think of as objective reality is really just a quirky social construct. Perhaps the clearest example of this that I have experienced recently was when I tumbled down the rabbit hole that is Singaporean gardening Facebook groups and their fascination with the humble dandelion.