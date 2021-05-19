newsbreak-logo
Virtual 2021 Bayshore Marathon

Featuring a marathon, half marathon & 10K. Register. The dates to complete this virtual event are Thurs., May 27 to Mon., May 31.

Sportsathleticsillustrated.com

June 6 is the date set for Eldoret City Marathon

Race officials in Kenya announced that June 6 is the new date for the Eldoret City Marathon originally scheduled for April 11. Race director Moses Tanui said, “I want to thank the president for opening up the sports events and athletes are going on with the registration process. The route marking had also been done and we are just waiting for the day.”
Sportsvisitsunnysequim.com

North Olympic Discovery Marathon

This event is the third of five races in the Run the Peninsula Series. To register and for more details, go to the North Olympic Discovery Marathon website.
Sportsruralradio.com

New Race Added for 10th Annual Monument Marathon

Planning has begun for the 10th annual Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon, scheduled for Sept. 25. The race will again have a full marathon, half marathon, and 5K run/walk, and this year’s organizers are adding a new half marathon relay race. The relay will follow the same half marathon course around the Scotts Bluff National Monument, but it will begin 30 minutes later and consist of three 4-5 mile sections each run by a different person.
Sportsburtcountynews.net

Marathon ran in memory of Megan

Last Sunday morning a small team completed the Lincoln Half Marathon virtually in Lyons, in memory of one who liked to compete. Sydney and Karsen Olsen, with their aunt and uncle Erica and Gary …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
SportsRunnersWorld

Whoa! The Boston Marathon Cutoff Time Is 7:47

The cutoff time for the 2021 Boston Marathon is 7:47. The field will consist of 20,000 runners, due to COVID-19 precautions. The 2021 race will take place on October 11. The qualifying period for the 2022 Boston Marathon runs from September 1, 2019, until a to-be-announced date this fall. The...
Sportsendurance.biz

Runners around the world take part in first virtual AbbottWMM Global Marathon

Runners from more than 75 countries took to the streets of their cities, towns and suburbs on May 1-2 to take part in the inaugural AbbottWMM Global Marathon. ‘Runners aged 20 to 87 from Singapore to Switzerland, the Philippines to Peru, Hong Kong to Honduras donned their race bib, laced up their shoes and completed their 26.2 miles. Groups of friends, husbands and wives, grandmothers supported by grandchildren on bikes, all set their own courses, aid stations and finish lines.’
Sportswomensrunning.com

Inside the Mental Game of Elite Marathoners

Olympic bronze medalist Deena Kastor was halfway through the 2019 Tokyo Marathon when a man shoved her, knocking her to the ground. Then, in the final 15K of the race, another man checked Kastor in the shoulder. These were, of course, not things she prepared for. In her decorated history (she has completed more than 20 marathons and is the American record holder in the distance), the only other time things had gotten physical was back in college at cross-country championships. With bloody hands—and, she later found out, a dislocated shoulder—the 46-year-old stayed focused on a cup of soup and a Mylar blanket waiting for her at the finish. She completed the race in 2:51, earning her fifth World Marathon Major.
Worldwomensrunning.co.uk

“What an amazing day”: The Reunion 5K marks a return to mass participation sporting events

Runners flocked to the start line of the Reunion 5K over the weekend, in a government-approved event designed to test the viability of mass participation events returning after lockdown. The Reunion 5K, organised byLondon Marathon Events as part of the UK government’s Events Research Programme, consisted of two different races. Race A was held with social distancing measures in place, with runners setting off in socially distanced pairs every three seconds, while Race B was a mass start with no social distancing rules in place at all.
Texas Governmentfox4news.com

Cowtown Half Marathon returns with limited capacity

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Cowtown Half Marathon is back this weekend in Fort Worth after a few months’ delay. Saturday’s event will be about a third of its usual size for safety reasons. "We’re just thrilled we’re able to have an event and actually make it happen here in...
GovernmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYC Marathon Coming Back in November—With Fewer Runners

The New York City Marathon is back on track. Officials announced Monday that the legendary race, which was canceled because of the pandemic last year, will return at a reduced scale in November. Normally, about 50,000 runners pack city streets for the 25.2-mile competition; this fall, only 33,000 marathoners will be allowed and start times will be staggered to assist with social distancing. In addition, all runners will have to test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been vaccinated. It’s not clear if spectators will be allowed to line the streets, which is a hallmark of race day that many runners say gives them the strength to finish.
Fitnesspodiumrunner.com

The Common Sense Coach: Marathon Training Prerequisites

Welcome to the Common Sense Coach’s marathon training. In this video series, coach Carl Leivers, who has helped collegians, beginners, and competitive adults achieve their running goals, takes you through how to train for and race your best marathon, explaining workouts and strategies in an approachable, practical — and smart — way.
Governmentwomensrunning.com

The 2021 New York City Marathon Is On for 33,000 Runners

The 2021 New York City Marathon will host 33,000 in-person runners on November 7, officials at New York Road Runners announced on Monday. It’s a positive step after the 2020 event was canceled amid the pandemic, but still a scaled-down version of what is typically the largest marathon in the world with 55,000 participants.
Massachusetts SportsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

B.A.A. to begin notifying 125th Boston Marathon applicants

BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) has begun notifying applicants Tuesday of their status for the 125th Boston Marathon, according to the B.A.A. The 125th Boston Marathon is slated to be held in-person on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. According to the B.A.A., there were 23,824 applications received by the April 23 deadline, and 14,609 athletes had a qualifying time of 7 minutes, 47 seconds or faster. The accepted athletes represent 87 countries and all 50 states.
Educationglensfallschronicle.com

A Marathon Dance like no other!

It was one day, not an overnight. It was at The Great Escape, not South Glens Falls High School. Instead of last year’s 700 dancers to begin, this one had just under 500. The public was excluded from attending due to Covid protocols. But in the ways that mattered, it...
Indiana SportsPilot-News

Pilgrims survive marathon at Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA — In a game that took over four hours, eleven innings, and saw 27 runs, 23 hits and 11 errors, Plymouth's Pilgrims had just enough to come away with an NLC win on the road over Mishawaka by an 18-9 final. The old saying is that they only asked...
Lotteryrunningmagazine.ca

New York City Marathon to host in-person event

The New York City Marathon is the latest of the World Major Marathons to announce its plans to host an in-person event this year, signaling an at least partial return to normal. The NYRR announced via Twitter on Monday that the race will be held on November 7 with a cap of 33,000 participants.
Wisconsin Sportsonfocus.news

Abby/Colby Baseball Edges Marathon

Abbotsford (OnFocus) – Abbotsford/Colby edged Marathon in Marawood Conference play, 3-2. Marathon took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 4th inning only to see A/C fight back with 3 runs in their half. Nick Olvera earned the complete game win, giving up 5 hits and walking 2 while...
Motorsportsvintagemotorsport.com

Photos: Race Day(s) at Road America for the SVRA Spring Vintage Festival

Elkhart Lake, WI — The weather cooperated (mostly) for racing on Saturday and Sunday for the SVRA Spring Vintage Festival at Road America. VM photographer Scott Paceley was on hand again to brave any and all conditions and provide some wonderful sights around the circuit. Look for a full writeup in the July/Aug issue of Vintage Motorsport.