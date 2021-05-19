Virtual 2021 Bayshore Marathon

Olympic bronze medalist Deena Kastor was halfway through the 2019 Tokyo Marathon when a man shoved her, knocking her to the ground. Then, in the final 15K of the race, another man checked Kastor in the shoulder. These were, of course, not things she prepared for. In her decorated history (she has completed more than 20 marathons and is the American record holder in the distance), the only other time things had gotten physical was back in college at cross-country championships. With bloody hands—and, she later found out, a dislocated shoulder—the 46-year-old stayed focused on a cup of soup and a Mylar blanket waiting for her at the finish. She completed the race in 2:51, earning her fifth World Marathon Major.