Athletes expected they would make their way to Tokyo last summer to compete in the 2020 Olympic games. Then, Covid changed everything. After years of preparing for the big event, life was suddenly on hold. But, for Olympic gymnast (and gold medalist) Laurie Hernandez, staying in physical shape is only part of the equation. Honoring and preserving mental health is a key component to staying passionate about competing. “It’s something every athlete, especially pro athlete can struggle with,” she tells TZR during a video session facilitated by Nike. For Hernandez, taking a break after the 2016 Olympics and having a chance to explore other interests motivated her right back into the sport — to reconnect with what she calls her “spark.”