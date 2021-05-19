Fight at Beverly Grove Sushi Restaurant Investigated as a Possible Hate Crime
A violent fight broke out in front of a restaurant during dinner service in Beverly Grove Tuesday night, and police say they're investigating it as a possible hate crime. Witnesses say a group of men yelling pro-Palestinian messages from their cars also directed anti-Semitic remarks at several Jewish diners. This happened in front of Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard. at about 10 p.m.www.nbclosangeles.com