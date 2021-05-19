Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 08:24:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Illinois River at Beardstown...the latest stage is 13.5 feet at 8 PM Friday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 14.0 feet Monday afternoon...which is equal to the flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 14.0 feet Monday afternoon. The river should fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. At 14.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Beardstown 14 13.5 Fri 8 PM 13.6 13.8 13.9