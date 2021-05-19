Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the White River At Des Arc. * Until late Saturday night. * At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 22.0 feet Saturday, May 29. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Many acres of farmland flooded within the levees. Water is backing up Bayou Des Arc and Cypress Bayou. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date White River Des Arc 24.0 24.2 Wed 9 AM 24.2 24.1 23.8 Slow Fall

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Prairie, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe; Prairie; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Woodruff County in eastern Arkansas East central Prairie County in central Arkansas Northern Monroe County in eastern Arkansas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 456 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fredonia, or near De Valls Bluff, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brinkley... Hazen De Valls Bluff... Fredonia Alfrey... Allendale Dobbs Landing... Peppers Landing Hallsville... Fargo Blackton... Monroe Brasfield... Dagmar WMA Keevil... Zent This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 194 and 218. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Monroe; Prairie; White; Woodruff SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WOODRUFF...NORTHEASTERN PRAIRIE...NORTH CENTRAL MONROE AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Augusta to near Bald Knob to near Higginson. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Augusta... Patterson West Point... Hunter McCrory... Hurricane Lake WMA Pryor... Cotton Plant Griffithville... Fargo Becton... Howell Penrose... McClelland Gregory... Grays Fitzhugh... Pumpkin Bend Worden... Jasmine A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern and central Arkansas.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lonoke, Prairie, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lonoke; Prairie; White The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Prairie County in central Arkansas North central Lonoke County in central Arkansas Southeastern White County in central Arkansas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 340 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Higginson to near Thurman, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Searcy... Beebe Bald Knob... Judsonia Kensett... Higginson West Point... Thurman Pryor... McRae Garner... Griffithville Vinity Corner... Walker Hayley... Butlerville Hickory Plains... Jasmine This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 29 and 59. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Lonoke, Prairie, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lonoke; Prairie; Pulaski SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PRAIRIE NORTHWESTERN LONOKE AND NORTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Little Rock AFB, moving east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jacksonville... Cabot Little Rock AFB... Ward Austin in Lonoke County... Thurman Old Austin... Parnell Sylvania... Olmstead Gibson... Macon Butlerville... Hickory Plains Woodlawn... Fairview in Lonoke County Cato A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Arkansas.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe; Prairie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR WOODRUFF...NORTHEASTERN PRAIRIE...NORTH CENTRAL MONROE AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTIES At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Patterson, or 10 miles southeast of Augusta, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brinkley... Augusta Des Arc... Patterson Hunter... McCrory Hurricane Lake WMA... Pryor Cotton Plant... Fargo Becton... Howell Penrose... McClelland Gregory... Grays Pumpkin Bend... Worden Jasmine... Morton This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 213 and 218. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH