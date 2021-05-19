System partners with Sheriff’s Office to host 2021 summer camps

newsbreak-logo
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is partnering with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to provide summer camp for students. The camps are run by CCPS School Resource Officers, include lunch and are free for students. Space is limited and registration is required. The following are available camps. Space is limited and parents must register for each camp. Parents will be notified if their child is selected for a camp.

