Kentucky Introduces Vaccine Lottery; More Programs to Come

Kentucky has began to offer incentives to encourage residents of the state to get a COVID19 vaccine. Kentucky Lottery’s CEO has said any individual who gets vaccinated at a Kroger with a pharmacy or a Little Clinic can receive a coupon for a free Kentucky Cash Ball 225 ticket, as well as participating Walmarts. Coupons can be used at any location that sells Kentucky Lottery tickets, and will enter participants in a nightly drawing for $225,000. Governor Andy Beshear says these incentives seem to be working to help encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated, saying that it helps people feel that they can have fun getting their vaccine. The campaign, “Get a Shot at $225,000” ends on May 21st, but Andy Beshear says there will be more programs to come to continue to encourage Kentuckian’s to get vaccinated.