newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Kentucky Introduces Vaccine Lottery; More Programs to Come

By aleighaslone21
q95fm.net
 49 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky has began to offer incentives to encourage residents of the state to get a COVID19 vaccine. Kentucky Lottery’s CEO has said any individual who gets vaccinated at a Kroger with a pharmacy or a Little Clinic can receive a coupon for a free Kentucky Cash Ball 225 ticket, as well as participating Walmarts. Coupons can be used at any location that sells Kentucky Lottery tickets, and will enter participants in a nightly drawing for $225,000. Governor Andy Beshear says these incentives seem to be working to help encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated, saying that it helps people feel that they can have fun getting their vaccine. The campaign, “Get a Shot at $225,000” ends on May 21st, but Andy Beshear says there will be more programs to come to continue to encourage Kentuckian’s to get vaccinated.

www.q95fm.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Governor#Incentives#Pharmacy#Kentucky Lottery#Kroger#A Little Clinic#Walmarts#Kentucky Lottery Tickets#Governor Andy Beshear#Coupons#Drawing#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
Related
Ohio GovernmentKTRE

$5 million lottery in Ohio for vaccinated people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a lottery system Wednesday to entice people to get COVID-19 shots, offering a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships in a creative bid to overcome the vaccine hesitancy that remains a stubborn problem across the nation. The move comes...
Ohio GovernmentKSDK

Ohio announces new program to boost vaccine participation: $1M lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the state of Ohio will remove its COVID-19 health orders effective on June 2, with the exception of those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Among the measures being removed are facial covering protocols, social distancing guidelines, and capacity restrictions...
Ohio GovernmentSpringfield Business Journal

Ohio offers lottery prizes for vaccinations

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine yesterday unveiled a lottery system to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. The state will offer a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships. The five-week promotion will be available to adult residents of Ohio who have received at least one vaccine dose.
Kentucky Governmentharrodsburgherald.com

Beshear: Vaccinations Are Key To Reopening Kentucky

State officials encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated in order to reopen the state economy. More than 1.8 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear said at his briefing on Monday, a little more than 666,000 short of the 2.5 million goal Beshear has set to fully reopen the state.
Lotterywmky.org

KY Lottery Offering Free Tickets For COVID Vaccination

Kentuckians aged 18 and up who get their first or second dose at a participating Kroger or Walmart can now receive a coupon for a Kentucky lottery ticket. Some 225,000 coupons are available for the Kentucky Cash Ball through May 21, which has a top prize of $225,000. Customers have until June 1 to redeem their coupons. Around 1.86 million Kentucky residents have been vaccinated.
Lifestylelas-cruces.org

2021 Summer Program Lottery Registration

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is accepting Summer Recreation Program lottery registration beginning Friday, May 7 through 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Lottery registration will be online at www.las-cruces.org/play, click on the online registration link. Registration also will be at the following locations during regular business hours:
LotterySandusky Register

DeWine bets vaccine lottery will expand shots

Gov. Mike DeWine predicted Thursday that his plan to offer vaccinated adults a chance to win $1 million might just persuade those who are ambivalent about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. DeWine announced during an address to Ohioans on Wednesday that adults who have been vaccinated will be entered into a...
Ohio LifestyleSandusky Register

Rules set for vaccine lottery

SANDUSKY — The $1 million lottery for vaccinated Ohioans begins soon, and if you want a chance to win big bucks, you’ll need to know some of the rules have changed. The original plan to draw names from the list of people with driver’s licenses has been scrapped; if you have been vaccinated and you want a chance to win, you will need to register online or by phone.
Kentucky Governmenttransportationtodaynews.com

Review period opens for Kentucky improvement program

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) recently opened the public comment period for the draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan for fiscal years 2021 through 2024. “Transportation in Kentucky means more than roads and bridges,” Jim Gray, Kentucky Transportation secretary, said. “Our statewide program has many parts, including...
Kentucky GovernmentCorbin Times Tribune

Kentucky restrictions, mask mandate to mostly end in June

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky's coronavirus-related capacity restrictions, as well as the state’s mask mandate, will largely end on June 11, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday. Masks will still be required on public transportation, schools, long-term care facilities and other locations that serve the “most vulnerable,” Beshear said during a...
Ohio GovernmentCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Gov. DeWine defends vaccine lottery idea

(WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine offered more insight Thursday into why he’s offering million-dollar incentives to get the coronavirus vaccine. Appearing on CBS This Morning, DeWine said he’s been thinking every day of what he could do to increase the number of people who will get the vaccination. He said he thought the idea of a drawing might “persuade” some to do it. DeWine said no one has tried this drawing idea and he thought it was a worth a shot. “We know this virus is still very much out there in Ohio.. the variant is out there,” he said.
Kentucky Governmentjournalenterprise.com

Kentucky to end all COVID-19 capacity restrictions

(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday all capacity restrictions for establishments tied to the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted June 11. The state’s mask mandate also will end on the same date for all Kentuckians - including those not vaccinated - with a few exceptions. “Our...
Kentucky GovernmentKFVS12

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky’s economic outlook continues to strengthen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time jobs continues to strengthen the commonwealth’s economic outlook. That’s nearly double the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. The governor said businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising...
Kentucky Governmentq95fm.net

Kentucky COVID19 Update; Vaccination Update

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 680 new cases of COVID19 and 10 new deaths. The positivity rate has dropped to 3.08% with 425 hospitalized, 105 in ICU and 50 on ventilators. For more information on the coronavirus visit q95fm.net/covid19info. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear also announced state vaccination sites...
Kentucky GovernmentFirst Coast News

Kentucky bar asks patrons for proof of vaccination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville bar said it wants proof of vaccination before patrons enter their business maskless. A sign on the front door of the Meta Bar on Chestnut Street reads, “No shirt, no shoes, no vax card, no dice.”. Management said fully vaccinated people are allowed in...