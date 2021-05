Jack in the Box Inc. not only beat analysts' estimates with its Q2 earnings and revenue, but will also provide a 10% boost in its quarterly cash dividend. In an earnings report this morning for the quarter that ended April 11, the company said total revenues grew 19% to $257.2 million, compared to $216.2 million in last year's quarter. That number was driven by 20.6% growth in system same-store sales. Company same-store sales increased 14.5% for the quarter, which the company said reflects average check growth of 19.9%, despite a 5.4% decrease in transactions.