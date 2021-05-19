Return On Capital Employed Overview: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended April 4, 2021. “Building upon the record quarterly performances we delivered in our first and second quarters, the fiscal third quarter was the most profitable quarter in the Company’s history. This record-setting performance was driven by year-over-year and sequential unit increases at each of our segments, achieved through disciplined execution and operational excellence," Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman said. "The credit goes to our more than 1,400 employees that continued to execute against our key strategic priorities and the strength of our brands. Throughout this challenging and dynamic operating environment, we have been able to scale and accelerate production while expertly managing our supply chain to deliver for our dealers and consumers in this robust demand environment.”