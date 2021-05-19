BlackRock Doubles Stake In SoftBank To 5.2%: Bloomberg

Billing and payments network Paymentus Holdings Inc said on Monday it was aiming for a valuation of up to $2.43 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. The Redmond, Washington-based company, which is offering 10 million shares priced between $19 and $21 apiece, is targeting to raise up to $210 million, its filing showed. (https://bit.ly/3uUvJpH)