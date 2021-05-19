newsbreak-logo
BlackRock Doubles Stake In SoftBank To 5.2%: Bloomberg

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 49 minutes ago
  • BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) has more than doubled its stake in SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) from 2.5% to 5.15%, making it the fourth-largest stakeholder after Masayoshi Son at 33.33%, Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE: NMR) at 6.84%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) at 5.79%, Bloomberg reports.
  • SoftBank’s stock has more than tripled from its pandemic low in last year’s March, supported by its $23 billion buybacks.
  • The stock lost 20% from a two-decade high in mid-March, despite a Q4 earnings beat.
  • SoftBank plans to raise $3.7 billion from the yen-denominated bond sale, Bloomberg reports.
  • Price action: SFTBF shares traded lower by 2.62% at $78.35 on the last check Wednesday.
