Jefferies raised the price target for the Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 04, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on February 09, 2021 by Cowen that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $243 for CMI stock. The stock was resumed by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on October 20, 2020, to Neutral and set the price objective to $235. In their research brief published September 23, 2020, Bernstein analysts resumed the Cummins Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $255.