Brown County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Beardstown. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Pumping begins in drainage and levee districts protecting about 59000 acres. * Impact...At 13.6 feet, Beardstown Sanitary District begins pumping basements and low areas subject to flooding. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * Impact...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.7 Wed 8 am CDT 16.6 17.3 17.7

alerts.weather.gov
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:23:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River The following river information is based on future predicted river rises. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Illinois River near Havana...the latest stage is 12.9 feet at 9 AM Tuesday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast with a crest of 14.5 feet Sunday afternoon...which is 0.5 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 14.0 feet Thursday evening. At 14.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14 12.9 Tue 9 AM 13.5 13.9 14.1
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon; Schuyler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MENARD...WEST CENTRAL SANGAMON...CASS...SOUTHEASTERN SCHUYLER AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However a severe thunderstorm with a confirmed tornado continues to the east of the warned area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and west central Illinois. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Lincoln.
Illinois Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cass, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cass; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MENARD...WEST CENTRAL SANGAMON...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ashland, or 9 miles east of Virginia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pleasant Plains and Tallula around 530 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN
Adams County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Brown The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Adams County in west central Illinois Brown County in west central Illinois * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quincy Regional Airport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, Camp Point, Clayton, Buckhorn, La Grange, Liberty, Versailles, Mound Station, Ripley, Coopertown and Kellerville. This also includes Siloam Springs State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Logan, Mason, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Logan; Mason; Menard The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Menard County in central Illinois Northwestern Logan County in central Illinois Northeastern Cass County in west central Illinois Southeastern Mason County in central Illinois * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kilbourne, or 10 miles southeast of Havana, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mason City, Greenview, San Jose, Middletown, Easton, Kilbourne, Oakford, New Holland, Poplar City, Atterberry and Sweetwater. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Fulton County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Mason, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Mason; Schuyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FULTON NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLER AND WESTERN MASON COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Vermont, or 12 miles northeast of Rushville, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Havana, Lewistown, Astoria, Vermont, Ipava, Bath, Marbletown, Bluff City, Chatauqua Park, Ray and Duncan Mills. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and west central Illinois.
Brown County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Illinois.
Morgan County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Morgan; Scott The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Scott County in west central Illinois Northern Morgan County in west central Illinois * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chapin, or 8 miles north of Winchester, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Alexander, Bluffs, Chapin, Exeter, South Jacksonville, Concord, Sinclair, Merritt and Jacksonville Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 67 and 78. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Illinois StatePosted by
WGN TV

Weather Service: 4 tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois

MECHANICSBURG, Ill. (AP) — Four tornadoes touched down Monday evening in central Illinois but no damage was reported as the storms swept across farm fields and open areas, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. One tornado touchdown was confirmed Arenzville in Cass County, while three others were confirmed in Sangamon...