Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service purchase GIS modelling software and services from Cadcorp
GIS and specialist modelling software enables fire service to improve workload management and risk planning. Stevenage, UK, 19th May 2021 – Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) has replaced their in-house risk modelling system with the Geographic Information System (GIS) Cadcorp SIS. When the fire service went to market, they had a requirement for an integrated product that could seamlessly model area risk and workload allocation. DSFRS selected Cadcorp SIS Desktop with the resource planning and performance monitoring application Cadcorp Workload Modeller, and Cadcorp Risk Modeller for testing the impact of various risk factors.gisuser.com