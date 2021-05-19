Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service purchase GIS modelling software and services from Cadcorp

The Enterprise Service Bus Market study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding on how stats relates to growth, market sizing and share, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is showcased on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, growth drivers, long term opportunities and short term challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory affairs, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players. Players that are in the coverage of this study, some of them are Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Copernicus Interchange Technology B.V., Progress Software Corporation, MuleSoft Inc., Software AG, Dell Technologies Inc., SAP SE, Fiorano Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc. & Microsoft Corporation.