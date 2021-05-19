newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service purchase GIS modelling software and services from Cadcorp

By Editor
gisuser.com
 1 hour ago

GIS and specialist modelling software enables fire service to improve workload management and risk planning. Stevenage, UK, 19th May 2021 – Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) has replaced their in-house risk modelling system with the Geographic Information System (GIS) Cadcorp SIS. When the fire service went to market, they had a requirement for an integrated product that could seamlessly model area risk and workload allocation. DSFRS selected Cadcorp SIS Desktop with the resource planning and performance monitoring application Cadcorp Workload Modeller, and Cadcorp Risk Modeller for testing the impact of various risk factors.

gisuser.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gis#Modelling#Service Management#Data Management#Information Services#Gis#Dsfrs#Cadcorp Workload Modeller#Strategic Analysis#British#G Cloud#Plymouth#Web Mapping Software#Fire Services#Cadcorp Online Training#Area Risk Data#Risk Management#Resourcing Strategies#Practical Expertise#Analysing Risk Coverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Electronicsfirefighternation.com

UAS/Drone Integration and Operations for the Fire Service

Peterson takes an up-close look at the navigation tactics and how best to position your drone during high-rise and other large-structure fires. Ryan Peterson is a special operations, EMS, and training battalion chief for a career department serving a population in excess of 120,000. He is a 21-year veteran of the fire and EMS services and has instructed in fireEMS for 15 years. He is a program manager for the Utah Fire & Rescue Academy. He designed blended learning and developed curriculum for command training, hazmat technician, and droneUAS programs.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

REI Systems Awarded GSA Schedule Contract For GovGrants Software-as-a-Service Product

STERLING, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded REI Systems a contract for software licenses. The contract award, made under GSA's Multiple Award Schedule, permits any federal agency (as well as state and local governments) to acquire REI's GovGrants® software. Agencies now have easier access to a leading enterprise-level grants management software for cradle-to-grave grants and loans business processes. Instead of costly upgrades and hefty ongoing operations, GovGrants customers receive seamless upgrades and can own the configuration of changes and modifications over time.
EconomyNetwork World

HPE kicks off software-defined storage-as-a-service

Hewlett Packard Enterprise took a big step toward delivering on its “entire-portfolio-as-a-service” strategy this week by unveiling cloud-based storage and data service that will help manage storage needs in distributed IT enterpises. HPE said in 2019 that by 2022 it wanted to remake itself into a more service-oriented company and...
Technologystorycountyiowa.gov

Emergency Broadband Benefit Assists with Purchasing Internet Service

The Federal Communications Commission has launched a temporary program to help families and households struggling to afford Internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Broadband Benefit provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.
EconomyIndustry Week

Enabling the Equipment-as-a-Service Model

Although new business models are becoming more and more popular, it is still challenging to secure their financing and de-risk digital transformation. That's why industrial companies need a new perspective on financing and insurance.
FireRescue1

Is the fire service ready for a PPE shake-up?

Despite drastic technological advances over the decades, firefighter PPE remains relatively unchanged — Let’s face it, we have become dependent on digital and interconnected technology, and the increasing pace of newness is an accepted part of our lives. When it comes to firefighter protective clothing, though, there have been relatively...
Accidentsledburyreporter.co.uk

Emergency services called to Hereford industrial estate fire

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a blaze in a Hereford industrial estate in the early hours of this morning. A fire service spokesperson said three crews from Hereford Fire Station and the water carrier from Peterchurch Fire Station were called to the blaze on Holme Lacy Road in Rotherwas at 2.26am this morning (May 5).
Softwarewhattheythink.com

Racami Announces Sales and Services for Objectif Lune's Document Composition Software

Atlanta, Ga. – The software, IT services, and staffing company, Racami, has formed a new relationship with Objectif Lune the developer of widely used document composition software. Objectif Lune’s software suite provides organizations with a powerful set of tools to design, compose, and repurpose customer communications that are sent in different formats through multiple channels. This fits nicely with Racami’s Alchem-e™ Customer Communications Platform and the specialized services Racami performs for its customers. Racami is now reselling PlanetPress® Connect and PReS® Connect and is fully qualified to provide composition services to organizations that generate large volumes of personalized physical and digital content.
EconomyRailway Gazette

Russia: Sinara banks on a full-service model

Having built up its track maintenance division through a series of acquisitions in recent years and started developing a new range of high-performance machines for Russian Railways, Sinara Transport Machines is now targeting the export market, reports Vladmir Waldin. Subscribe for full access. Take out a Print & Digital subscription...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Software and Service Market to Witness Massive Growth by Deltek, IBM, SAP

The Latest Released Software and Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Software and Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Software and Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Acumatica (United States), Deltek (United States), Epicor Software Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Infor (United States), NetSuite (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Totvs S A (Brazil).
Economyaithority.com

New Fintech Delivery Model Transforming Financial Services Through Mutualized Services, Highlighted in Whitepaper from Broadridge

To address innovation, digitization and resiliency, firms are modernizing and better optimizing operations through flexible architecture, cloud-based applications and data-driven insights. As the financial services industry confronts the new realities of a post-pandemic era, many firms are beginning to shift toward mutualization models for their technology and operations, according to...
BusinessZDNet

Dell Technologies unveils Apex as-a-service portfolio as new business model flagship

Dell Technologies has announced Apex, a portfolio of as-a-service offerings that marks the first major announcement on the new direction the company is taking. The company outlined Project Apex in October. At the time, it said the strategy was to move all of its products to consumption-based and launch a cloud console that aims to be the control layer for on-premise, multi-cloud, and edge deployments.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Enterprise Service Bus Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Software AG, Progress Software, MuleSoft, Fiorano Software

The Enterprise Service Bus Market study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding on how stats relates to growth, market sizing and share, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is showcased on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, growth drivers, long term opportunities and short term challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory affairs, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players. Players that are in the coverage of this study, some of them are Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Copernicus Interchange Technology B.V., Progress Software Corporation, MuleSoft Inc., Software AG, Dell Technologies Inc., SAP SE, Fiorano Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc. & Microsoft Corporation.
Wyoming Governmentoilcity.news

City of Casper software upgrade Tuesday will impact information services

CASPER, Wyo — The City of Casper said it will upgrade its financial software Tuesday, May 18, impacting the ability to provide certain information to citizens. “This upgrade will make our accounting more efficient, but it will require us to have a day where we will be unable to retrieve customer information,” explained Financial Services Director Jill Johnson in the city’s notice.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Software-as-a-Service Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Software-as-a-Service Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Software-as-a-Service Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Software-as-a-Service businesses are struggling to keep pace with circumstances that...
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Field Service Software Market Latest Trends, Future Growth Study by 2025

ResearchMoz.us, which presents a comprehensive study on Field Service Software Market share, size, growth aspects, and major players. The report comprises brief information on the regional competitive landscape, market trends, and drivers, opportunities and challenges, distributors, sales channels, risks & entry barriers, as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The comprehensive research updates and information related to Field Service Software market growth, demand. The competitive manufacturers and the new entrants are also studied along with their brief research. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Field Service Software Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period. The report provides an in-depth insight into the global Field Service Software Market covering all important parameters that cover Market Challenge, Driver, Trend and Forecast.
Softwareexpress-journal.com

Service Fulfillment Software and Services Market by Latest Trend, Growing Demand and Technology Advancement 2021-2026

Service Fulfillment Software and Services Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this Service Fulfillment Software and Services Market analysis.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Manatt recruits two for health practice as hybrid service model gains steam

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips has brought on two new health care hires in Washington, D.C., the latest recruits to expand the firm’s hybrid legal and consulting offerings. Linda Elam leaves her leadership role at a managed care organization to join 450-professional Manatt as a managing director, and Blair Cantfil joins as a partner from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, where she was counsel.
Marketsblackpoolaloud.org.uk

Global Robo Advisory Market (2020 to 2025) – by Business Model, Service Provider, Service Type, End-user and Region

Global Robo-advisory Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025. According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Robo-advisory will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Robo-advisory market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate in 2020. Over the next five years the Robo-advisory market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach by 2025.
Economytraffictechnologytoday.com

Highways England awards new tolling contracts to Conduent and Emovis

Highways England has awarded the first of its multi-package contracts for its second-generation free-flow charging service to Conduent and Emovis, who will primarily operate the existing Dartford Crossing free-flow charging scheme, Dart Charge. The first two core contracts (a third is yet to be announced) are worth up to a...