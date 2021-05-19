newsbreak-logo
Economy

Applied UV, 3Sixty Ink Distribution Pact For Airocide Air Purification Systems In Africa

Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with 3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd for Airocide consumer and commercial air purification systems within the continent of Africa. Under the terms of the agreement, 3Sixty will purchase upfront a minimum of $3.5 million of Airocide systems over the initial...

#Uv#Titanium Dioxide#Purification#Control Systems#Product Line#Market#Nasdaq Inc#Applied Uv Inc Lrb#Sterilumen#Uvc#The Airocide System#Uv Inc#Airocide Systems#3sixty Ink#Connected Uvc Devices#Exclusive#Infection Control#Price Action#Auvi Shares
