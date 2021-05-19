Applied UV, 3Sixty Ink Distribution Pact For Airocide Air Purification Systems In Africa

CONCORD, Mass., May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, was selected by Antengene Corporation to provide systems pharmacology modeling in immuno-oncology. Applied BioMath developed a systems pharmacology model for a PDL1/41BB bispecific antibody, ATG-101, in immuno-oncology indications. The model was used to understand the tumor killing mechanism of Antengene's therapeutic and to inform clinical starting and efficacious doses for first-in-human studies. "We collaborated with Applied BioMath to best prepare our team for predicting accurate starting and efficacious doses for our first-in-human studies.," said Dirk Hoenemann, M.D., VP, Head of Medical Affairs for Asia Pacific Region (APAC) and Early Clinical Development. "The Applied BioMath models provided us with a thorough understanding of our tumor killing mechanism which enabled us to better design experiments moving forward, including our first-in-human trials."