Clinton Symphony Resumes Performance

By Tom Katz
illinoisnewsnow.com
 48 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 15 months of silence, Clinton Symphony Orchestra will be heard again on Sunday, June 6 at the Riverview Park band shell in Clinton. The 50 musicians will perform an outdoor pops concert starting at 6:30 p.m. The orchestra was last heard in February of 2020. The remainder of that season, the orchestras 66th season, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and almost the entirety of the 67th season was canceled as well.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
