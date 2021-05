Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods mocked the ongoing 2020 election audit led by Republicans in his state, describing it as "a joke" and a "clown show." Woods, a former Republican who switched his party affiliation to become a Democrat in 2018, served as the attorney general of Arizona from 1991 to 1999. Like a number of other prominent Republicans, Woods was staunchly opposed to former President Donald Trump and described him as the "least qualified ever" ahead of the 2016 presidential election. On Friday, Woods took aim at the ongoing election audit in Arizona which was launched based on Trump's groundless claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" or "stolen" by Democrats and President Joe Biden.