Caped Crusader: Batman returns to small screen in new HBO Max series

So many beloved series have made a comeback including Charmed and Saved by the Bell, both featuring Latinx cast members, and now The Brothers García is getting a second life on screen. The family comedy series aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2000 to 2004. At the time it was considered the first English-language sitcom to have an all Latino cast and creative team. The original series followed the García family, three brothers, and a twin sister, as they grow up and juggle school and work in San Antonio, Texas. The revival is not technically a remake but a sequel dubbed The Garcías that’ll feature the Garcia children as adults reuniting with their parents for a three-month summer vacation in a luxury home by the beach.