Caped Crusader: Batman returns to small screen in new HBO Max series

By Michael Patterson
FanSided
FanSided
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleBatman: Caped Crusader, a new animated series has been greenlit by HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The Caped Crusader has a long and rich history on the small screen. From the legendary 1966 Adam West-starring TV series to the recent Gotham, The Dark Knight is every bit at home on television as he in movie theaters. He’s particularly at home in the animation medium, with the classic Batman: The Animated Series launching the revered DC Animated Universe.

