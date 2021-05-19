3 Cavaliers who definitely won’t be back in Cleveland next season
As the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to try to build, these three players probably won’t be back next season. The post-LeBron James Era, Part 2, has been a rebuilding process for the Cleveland Cavaliers. This year’s 22-50 finish put them at 60-159 over the last three seasons. Another young player will be added to the mix in this year’s draft. According to Tankathon, the Cavaliers have a 45.1 percent chance of landing a top-4 pick in the lottery with an 11.5 percent chance to get the No. 1 overall pick.fansided.com