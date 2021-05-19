newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’: Holy Crap, It’s Been 16 Years Since the Classic Comedy’s Series Finale

By Lou Haviland
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Now considered a classic comedy series, Everybody Loves Raymond is marking its 16th year since saying farewell after nine seasons on CBS. The show about the intensely dysfunctional Barone family of Long Island, New York, debuted in 1996. It boasted the sublime cast of Ray Romano as title character Ray Barone, Patricia Heaton as his wife Debra, Brad Garrett as Ray’s brother Robert, Monica Horan as his wife Amy, Doris Roberts as family matriarch Marie Barone, and Peter Boyle as her ever-heckling husband Frank.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
59K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Brad Garrett
Person
Phil Rosenthal
Person
Doris Roberts
Person
James Lipton
Person
Ray Romano
Person
Patricia Heaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Comedy Series#Stand Up Comedy#Cbs Comedy#Sitcom#Season Finale#Late Night#Husband#Farewell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Patricia Heaton Reveals Which TV Husband Is a Better Kisser

The actress made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, where she revealed which of her TV husbands was the better kisser. The moment occurred while she and Drew Barrymore played "The Heat is On." "We're going to start out mild, but then the questions keep getting hotter...
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Made for Love is the latest chapter in Ray Romano's "Romanoissance"

From the 2017 film The Big Sick to the 2020 HBO TV movie Bad Education to HBO Max's Made for Love, the former Everybody Loves Raymond star has been doing the finest work of his career in recent years, according to Matthew Dessem. "Romano has a great talent for making bizarre and grotesque people likable, and the best of his recent work leverages this to push him into interesting places," says Dessem. "It’s rare to see someone change gears and do the best work of their lives after the role that makes them rich and famous, but Ray Romano is doing it, and it’s impossible not to root for him. Everybody loves the guy."
Entertainmentthelaughbutton.com

Sebastian Maniscalco has been cast in Ray Romano’s untitled dramedy

A few months ago, it was announced that Ray Romano is directing a new untitled dramedy that he co-wrote with Mark Stegemann. And now it’s been revealed that his co-star from The Irishman, Sebastian Maniscalco, will be starring in the film alongside Laurie Metcalf. In the film, “Leo (Romano) and...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Patricia Heaton -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here is a 40-year-old version of the TV mom giving herself a hand during a press tour in Pasadena back in 1998 (left). Prior to this Heaton had already starred in several memorable films such as "Beethoven" and "Space Jam" and she had begun her leading role as the mom Debra Barone in "Everybody Loves Raymond."
Entertainmentreviewjournal.com

‘Aces’ ups ante with David Spade, Ray Romano retuning

The “Aces of Comedy” series seems a bottomless well of funny. David Spade, Fortune Feimster, Ray Romano, Daniel Tosh, Tim Allen and Nikki Glaser have been announced to an already superlative parade of star stand-ups at Mirage Theater. Spade is co-headlining with Feimster on Aug. 20-21, and again with Romano...
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

Sam Jay's Comedy of Compromise

On an overcast Thursday evening in April, Sam Jay settles into a booth at New York’s storied Comedy Cellar. She’s wearing a sweatshirt featuring a photo of Kobe Bryant clutching the 2001 NBA Finals trophy, and her short hair is hidden under a fitted Lakers cap. It’s dim and the bar hasn’t opened yet, but Jay asks a worker for a reposado on the rocks anyway, and he obliges. In December 2017, shortly after moving to New York to write for Saturday Night Live, Jay “passed” here — meaning she successfully auditioned for the owners and started getting regular gigs at the venue where comics like Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock have performed. “Only passed comics could sit at the table,” Jay says, as she twists to motion to a table behind her. “If you were a comic who was just hanging out and you weren’t passed, it’s like unspoken code — you don’t sit at the table.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

Pose's Mj Rodriguez to Star in Apple Comedy Series With Maya Rudolph

A Pose diva has already lined up her next act: Mj Rodriguez will star alongside Maya Rudolph in an upcoming comedy series for Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Friday. The untitled comedy centers on Molly, played by Rudolph, a woman whose husband “leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars,” per the official description. (The series was first announced back in March.) Rodriguez will play Sofia, “the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly.”
MoviesDeadline

‘Sylvie’s Love’ Went For “Classic Chemistry” In Throwback Film With A Twist – Contenders TV

Amazon flipped for Sylvie’s Love when the indie film played Sundance. In many ways it’s a throwback to the kind of romantic, sun-kissed movies Hollywood regularly once made, but with a twist. This one starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha has two Black leads doing the romancing, and outside of less than a handful of films in the 1950s and ’60s time period where it is set, that never happened in the Hollywood of that era.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale: Is it meant as series finale?

As you prepare for the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale this weekend, it makes sense to wonder about the future. After all, there’s still no word on if it will continue! The show is a critical favorite and has a diehard legion of fans, but it’s also suffering from sagging ratings. It has slid dramatically since moving to Sunday nights, to the point where there is concern as to whether it will come back at all.
TV & VideosVulture

Everybody and Their Mother Is in This Week’s SNL Cold Open

Saturday Night Live continued their extremely sweet Mother’s Day tradition of bringing out cast-members’ moms in last night’s cold open, which featured musical guest Miley Cyrus’s beautiful rendition of her godmother Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” If they thought a bunch of adorable moms could distract us from the Elon Musk of it all, well, they were sort of right. Kate McKinnon and her mom paid tribute to Molly Shannon, Aidy Bryant’s mom promoted Shrill, and Kenan Thompson’s mom gave her best reaction shot. Even Colin Jost’s mom got a sweet Weekend Update bit: Michael Che handed her index cards, which Jost warns her against reading, lest their “whole family get canceled.” The cold open ended with all of the moms and their performing children gathered on the Studio 8H stage — a fleeting moment of genuine joy in an episode largely devoid of it.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Housewife: Comedy Series Cast Reacts to ABC Cancellation

American Housewife was cancelled by ABC on Friday, and the cast has now reacted to the series not getting a sixth season. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg, and Ali Wong star in the comedy series which follows the Otto family as they live in a wealthy town in Connecticut. The last episode of the comedy aired on March 31st.