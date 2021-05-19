‘Everybody Loves Raymond’: Holy Crap, It’s Been 16 Years Since the Classic Comedy’s Series Finale
Now considered a classic comedy series, Everybody Loves Raymond is marking its 16th year since saying farewell after nine seasons on CBS. The show about the intensely dysfunctional Barone family of Long Island, New York, debuted in 1996. It boasted the sublime cast of Ray Romano as title character Ray Barone, Patricia Heaton as his wife Debra, Brad Garrett as Ray’s brother Robert, Monica Horan as his wife Amy, Doris Roberts as family matriarch Marie Barone, and Peter Boyle as her ever-heckling husband Frank.www.cheatsheet.com