Sano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers. Sano will get a breather for the series finale after he started at first base in each of the Twins' last four games following his reinstatement from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. The 28-year-old hasn't been able to break out of his season-long funk in his first four games back in action, having gone 3-for-17 with nine strikeouts in those contests. Willians Astudillo will step in for Sano at first base Sunday.