Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde, who lives in Jackson County and represents Georgia's 9th Congressional District, created a firestorm of controversy last week when he downplayed the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, saying that some of those involved looked on video footage like "tourists." He claimed the events of Jan. 6 were not an insurrection, saying those who called it an insurrection was "a bald-face lie."