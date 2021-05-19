Town Center at Cobb welcomes American Red Cross for blood drive, May 28-30

WHAT: Donate blood to save lives!

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Town Center at Cobb from Fri, May 28-Sun, May 30 from 12-5 p.m. Donations are critically needed as the organization is experiencing the lowest blood donor turnout since the pandemic began.

Why get involved? Here are some quick facts, courtesy of the American Red Cross:

· Someone needs blood every two seconds in the U.S.

· Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives

· Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed in the U.S. every day.

· Approximately 38 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate – yet less than 10 percent actually do

· Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors

· The American Red Cross supplies approximately 40 percent of the nation's blood supply

WHERE: Town Center at Cobb – Upper Level JCPenney Wing

400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA 30144

WHEN: Fri, May 28-Sun, May 30

12-5 p.m.

HOW: Visit redcrossblood.org using sponsor code ‘tcac’ to schedule an appointment in advance. Donors receive a free gift while supplies last and will be entered to win a travel trailer camper. Reservations are recommended but are not required.

The Red Cross is following FBA blood donation eligibility guidance for potential donors who have received a COVID-19 vaccination. To determine eligibility, donors that have received a vaccine should know the name of the manufacturer. To learn more, please visit redcrossblood.org.

For more information on these events, visit bit.ly/tcc-blood-drive.

Town Center at Cobb