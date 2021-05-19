NBA injury updates: LeBron James won't let ankle sideline him for Lakers-Warriors play-in; Kelly Oubre Jr. out

The NBA regular season has come to a close, but the action is still going strong as we turn our attention to the play-in tournament and the playoffs. The play-in games began on Tuesday night, and there are still some notable injuries around the league that could have great impact on the outcome of some of these games. There's been no shortage of injuries this year during a compacted season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly feel it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a whole 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until the end of December.