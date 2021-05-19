Ranked Choice Voting Exercise: Pick South Dakota’s Best Former Politician!

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRanked choice voting is going to get a high-profile test in New York City’s mayoral contest next month. Some folks are worried that New Yorkers don’t know enough about ranked choice voting to make it work, but come on: Minneapolis and St. Paul have been using it for a decade. Several other cities plus the state of Maine use ranked choice voting, and 23 Utah cities are trying it out this year. If Mormons can do it, so can Gotham!

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Where Does South Dakota Rank Among the Richest/Poorest States in America?

When it comes to the wealthiest places in America there are the haves and the have-nots and South Dakota is somewhere in between. The website 24/7WallStreet looked at median household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey, which found that the average American household earned $65,712. That figure typically predicts poverty rates, education levels, and home values.
Healthhubcityradio.com

South Dakota state employees weighing their options on health coverage

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Major changes were made to insurance options for South Dakota state employees this year, with more costs moving to workers. Eric Olilla, Executive Director of the South Dakota State Employees Organization, says those changes were made while the state was swimming in new dollars. Olilla says the insurance...
Food SafetyPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Popcorn Sold in South Dakota is Recalled

A popular snack food sold in South Dakota and 15 other states is being recalled because of a mix-up in packaging. Jolly Time Pop Corn out of Sioux City has issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's, which were sold in four-count units. According to the...
Public HealthMitchellrepublic.com

South Dakota reports lowest new COVID-19 case count since March

PIERRE, S.D. — Following are the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 42 (seven-day daily average: 76)
Public Healthdakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in the state Monday. The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,686, 120,865 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases in South Dakota have continued to decrease. Last week, the state dropped below 1,000 active cases for the first time in months. Currently, 828 cases are considered active.
Economyhubcityradio.com

South Dakota to end federal unemployment payments

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Many states, including South Dakota are ending the extra federal unemployment payments as an incentive to get more people back to work. Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, says any available workers will find a job. Sanderson says higher pay is only one incentive...
Traffickbhbradio.com

South Dakota gas prices rise 1.2 cents over past week

UNDATED – South Dakota gas prices have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 628 stations in South Dakota. Gas prices in South Dakota are 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.20/g higher than a year ago.
Gamblingcardschat.com

Taylor Howard Ships MSPT South Dakota State Poker Championship

The $1,100 buy-in Mid-States Poker Tour South Dakota State Poker Championship attracted 585 players. But only one of them walked away with a six-figure payday, and that was Taylor Howard, a proud Iowa Hawkeyes fan who took down the event late Sunday night for $119,165. The tournament began May 14...
Politicsdrgnews.com

South Dakota 4-H Launches Outdoor OWLS Program

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and South Dakota 4-H have unveiled a brand new, yearlong program for youth interested in outdoor education and natural resources. The OWLS (Outdoor, Wilderness and Life Skills) Program will educate and engage teen participants in a variety of activities to better prepare them to be good stewards of the land. Experts from South Dakota 4-H, as well as South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP), will partner to provide the youth with comprehensive training through monthly webinars, three hands-on camping experiences and a year-end adventure.
SportsCapital Journal

Team South Dakota 16U team places second at Nationals

The Team South Dakota 16U team competed in the Tier II 16U National Championship Tournament in Grand Rapids on April 29-May 3. Team South Dakota placed second in the tournament. Team South Dakota went undefeated through pool play. They outscored Park City, Atlanta and Delaware by a combined 25-6. Team...
GovernmentPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Is A Great State For Police Officers

Have you ever wanted to serve your community and make a real difference in some way? Well, one answer for realizing this aspiration is to become a police officer! But, what state offers the best circumstances to become a police officer? Which state is the top-notch state to make this dream become a reality?