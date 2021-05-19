newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Expert Sets Low Ceiling For Celtics Ahead Of NBA Playoffs Series Vs. Nets

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Having come this far, are the Boston Celtics destined to be blown to smithereens?. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps set a low ceiling for the Celtics in the 2021 NBA playoffs Wednesday, calling them “fodder” ahead of their first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics earned the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night by beating the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Boston will face second-seeded Brooklyn in the first round of the playoffs in a best-of-seven series, which Bontemps gives them no chance of winning.

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics#Espn#The Washington Wizards#First Round Fodder#Second Seeded Brooklyn#Jaylen#Face#Smithereens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Jaylen Brown officially available tonight

Jay Allen: Jaylen Brown (sprained right ankle) will go through his pregame warmups and be a game-time decision tonight against the #Blazers. Jamie Hudson: Celtics Update: Jaylen Brown (right ankle; sprain) is questionable; Kemba Walker (left oblique; strain) is out vs. Blazers Sunday. 1 week ago – via Twitter chrisgrenham.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kemba Walker out for at least next two games

John Karalis: Brad Stevens says he’s hopeful Robert Williams will play tomorrow. Kemba Walker will miss at least the next two games with his side strain. He’s hopeful Tatum will play tomorrow as well. 5 days ago – via Twitter GwashburnGlobe. Gary Washburn: #Celtics list Jayson Tatum (left ankle) and...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: No indication on when Gordon Hayward will return

Rick Bonnell: While Gordon Hayward being out of the walking boot is progress, Hornets coach James Borrego said, no indication yet when Hayward (right foot sprain) is projected to play again this season. 4 days ago – via Twitter Anthony_Chiang. Anthony Chiang: Hornets injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:...
NBAHoopsHype

Jaylen Brown Injury

Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown is out tomorrow but is day to day. Just a sprained ankle after that collision with Tatum late in the Blazers loss. Tatum and Walker both practiced and will play tomorrow. email. More Rumors in this Storyline. 3 days ago – via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAtelegraphherald.com

NBA: Bucks rally in 4th to beat Nets, clinch playoff spot

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three days, winning 124-118 on Tuesday in Milwaukee. Milwaukee blew a 10-point lead in the second half and trailed 103-97 with 10 minutes left, but it responded...
NBACelticsBlog

NBA 2021: Celtics must regroup ahead of key period

The Boston Celtics’ hopes of finishing in the top six in the Eastern Conference are up in the air following the 129-119 defeat against Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The result left the Celtics in seventh position, one victory adrift of Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat with seven games of the regular season remaining.
NBANBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Celtics in the thick of crowded playoff race

We know LeBron James and many others want to banish the NBA play-in tournament for good. But the new format is resulting in some high drama down the stretch. With seven or fewer games remaining on every team's schedule, only six clubs are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The No. 4 through the No. 12 seeds in the Eastern Conference all have a chance of landing in the play-in range (seventh through 10th seeds); same goes for the No. 5 through No. 12 seeds in the Western Conference.
NBAwagerbop.com

NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Odds, Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets are under pressure recently, and tonight’s match could decide a lot of things. The Nets have four losses in a row, which saw them slipping down from the first to the third spot in the Eastern Conference. They still have a chance to pass the Bucks at the second spot, but they would need to be perfect. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are battling for the third position in the West, and are one game behind the Clippers right now. They, too, have to be without the slightest mistake in order to jump over Kawhi and the boys.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

3 questions facing the Mavericks ahead of the NBA playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA and it is because of the roster they have put together. It began when they landed Luka Doncic from the Atlanta Hawks on draft night in 2018. This gave them their centerpiece player to build around and now it is about putting the right players around him.
NBAnewsbrig.com

Nets unlikely to have Spencer Dinwiddie back for NBA playoffs

Steve Nash said it’s highly unlikely Spencer Dinwiddie will be able to return from the partially torn ACL in his right knee in time to play meaningful playoff minutes for the Nets. Unlikely, but not impossible. Before the Nets’ 124-118 loss at Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nash was asked whether there...
NBAthelines.com

Kevin Durant: NBA Player Prop Betting Trends For Nets Vs Mavericks

Kevin Durant has several prop bets set for the contest against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Here are the insights you need to know for Durant’s point and combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) totals. Kevin Durant Prop Bets. Points Prop Insights. Durant has played in 29 games this season,...
NBAcrowdwisdom.live

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Odds and Predictions

Miami Heat is set to face a strong challenge when they play Boston Celtics on Tuesday at TD Garden. This will be second meet of the two teams in last 7 days. Miami Heat lost Boston Celtics in last game. Both Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are looking to avoid...
NBAoddschecker.com

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Picks, Odds & Predictions

NBA Picks - Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks (May 6, 2021) With 11 days left in the regular season, all seven of Thursday’s games still somehow have postseason ramifications, none more so than the two national television affairs. When he was traded from Houston to Brooklyn, James Harden was supposed...
NBAAOL Corp

Report: Chris Webber, TNT split ahead of NBA playoffs

With the NBA playoffs days away, TNT and longtime analyst Chris Webber have reportedly parted ways. The New York Post reports that Webber and the network agreed to a split on Thursday. Webber and TNT did not conduct negotiations on a new contract leading up to the split, according to the report.
NBAAS.com

Nets star Harden 'very confident' he will return before NBA playoffs

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden is "very, very confident" he will return from injury before the NBA playoffs. Harden has not played since leaving the matchup against the New York Knicks on April 5, with the star-studded Nets slipping two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference. Harden...