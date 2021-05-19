NBA Expert Sets Low Ceiling For Celtics Ahead Of NBA Playoffs Series Vs. Nets
Having come this far, are the Boston Celtics destined to be blown to smithereens?. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps set a low ceiling for the Celtics in the 2021 NBA playoffs Wednesday, calling them “fodder” ahead of their first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics earned the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night by beating the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Boston will face second-seeded Brooklyn in the first round of the playoffs in a best-of-seven series, which Bontemps gives them no chance of winning.nesn.com