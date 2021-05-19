Eversource’s Covid-19 Energy Assistance Program Ends Tomorrow
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the State of Connecticut has worked hard to keep our citizens powered up and warm by working closely with, regulating and assisting our major utility providers. Eversource is one of the biggest energy providers to Connecticut, and I'm one of their customers. I received an e-mail from them yesterday, announcing that their Covid-19 Payment program, which was designed to assist those who have been financially affected throughout the pandemic, has a deadline now for those to enroll, and that date is tomorrow, Thursday, May 20, 2021.i95rock.com