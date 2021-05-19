Eversource’s Covid-19 Energy Assistance Program Ends Tomorrow

For the third year in a row, the latest Danbury Budget will not include any tax increases. As Danbury Mayor Joe Cavo stated in an interview in April when the budget was being proposed, "I pondered about this quite a bit, put a lot of time and effort in with the city's department heads and with our finance department, who by the way did a tremendous job on the budget". Cavo also said, "It's just not the time to be raising taxes, a lot of people are struggling, being forced to work from home while their kids are in a hybrid model at school, it's been problematic for a lot of people and we wanted to make sure we took that into consideration. That's why we released a budget with a zero tax increase for the 2021-2022 budget year."