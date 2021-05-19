newsbreak-logo
Salto raises $42 million just six months after previous round

By Meir Orbach
calcalistech.com
 47 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleSaaS platform configuration startup Salto.io, founded by serial entrepreneurs Rami Tamir, Benny Schnaider, and Gil Hoffer, has announced the completion of a $42 million funding round. The latest round comes less than seven months after its series A, taking its total funding since last October to $70 million. The round was led by Accel and Salesforce Ventures, the investment arm of Salesforce, with participation from existing investors Lightspeed Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners.

