Salto raises $42 million just six months after previous round
SaaS platform configuration startup Salto.io, founded by serial entrepreneurs Rami Tamir, Benny Schnaider, and Gil Hoffer, has announced the completion of a $42 million funding round. The latest round comes less than seven months after its series A, taking its total funding since last October to $70 million. The round was led by Accel and Salesforce Ventures, the investment arm of Salesforce, with participation from existing investors Lightspeed Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners.www.calcalistech.com