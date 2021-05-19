Salto raises $42 million just six months after previous round

StashAway announced recently that it is raising a $25 million Series D round of funding. These are the details. StashAway announced recently that it is raising a $25 million Series D round of funding led by Sequoia Capital India. And existing investors Eight Roads Ventures (the global investment firm backed by Fidelity International) and Square Peg (the largest venture capital fund in Australia) also participated in the round. The funding round will close in the next few months pending necessary regulatory approvals.