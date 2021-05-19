newsbreak-logo
U.S. weekly Gulf Coast gasoline stocks rise to highest since Aug. 2020 -EIA

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 hour ago

U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline inventories rose to the highest since Aug. 2020 in the latest week ended May 14, the Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report.

The increase came as the Colonial Pipeline, a major conduit of fuel to the U.S. East Coast, was shut due to a ransomware attack.

The report also showed that U.S. East Coast refinery utilization was at its highest percentage since June, 2019. U.S. distillate fuel inventories were at their lowest since April, 2020, as were East Coast distillate stockpiles.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

