Dacadoo, a leading provider of Insurtech and Healthtech solutions, today announced it has been named as one of four Cool Vendors in Insurance 20211 by Gartner. This recently published report highlights that “Different stances to customer experience (CX) will be needed to respond to emerging consumer demands, including more digital channel capabilities and new products and services. Many of the Cool Vendors in this report are focusing on radically transforming CX to meet these shifts.”1.