Cynerio raises $30 million to secure medical and IoT devices in hospitals and health systems

By Meir Orbach
calcalistech.com
 47 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare IoT cybersecurity and asset management startup Cynerio announced on Wednesday that it has secured $30 million in series B funding. The investment round was led by ALIVE Israel HealthTech Fund, with existing investors, global VC Accelmed, RDC, Elron’s joint venture with Rafael, and Swiss-based growth investor, MTIP, also participating in the funding round. ALIVE co-investors, CBG London investment company owned by Vincent Tchenguiz, also participated in the round and additional co-investors will join as well, including a leading UAE-based investment group.

#Iot Devices#Health Systems#Startup#Healthcare Systems#Security Systems#Management Systems#Security Management#Israel Healthtech Fund#Rdc#Elron#Mtip#Cbg London#Uae#Israeli#Zero Trust#Managing Partner#Iot#Hospitals#Medical#Healthcare Providers
