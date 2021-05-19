Cynerio raises $30 million to secure medical and IoT devices in hospitals and health systems
Healthcare IoT cybersecurity and asset management startup Cynerio announced on Wednesday that it has secured $30 million in series B funding. The investment round was led by ALIVE Israel HealthTech Fund, with existing investors, global VC Accelmed, RDC, Elron’s joint venture with Rafael, and Swiss-based growth investor, MTIP, also participating in the funding round. ALIVE co-investors, CBG London investment company owned by Vincent Tchenguiz, also participated in the round and additional co-investors will join as well, including a leading UAE-based investment group.www.calcalistech.com