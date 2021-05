Not all Bears of the Day are meant to be a sort of death knell. Here at Zacks, we are not in the business of writing hit pieces, although I am sure some Bear of the Day shareholders feel that way. The Bear of the Day is meant to shine some light on what has been happening with earnings estimates. When analysts on Wall Street are cutting their estimates, it could spell retraction in future earnings. The Zacks Rank and the Bear of the Day can help set an expectation for what is to come in the near-term. It can also be a helpful guide for potential tops or small pullbacks in a long-term stock.