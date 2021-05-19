Official Images of the Nike Dunk Low "Dusty Olive"

We’ve seen a Korean Nike Dunk Low last year with the Kasina Dunk collection but this one is inspired by the South Korean flag, known as Taegukgi. The Dunk Low has a white base with a tumbled black leather mudguard, eyestay, and back collar. A red Swoosh with a translucent blue outsole is seen on the left pair with the inverse on the right. This takes influence from the red and blue circle which is seen in the center of the flag which represents balance. The heeltabs are also mismatched with Nike phonetically stitched in the back in Korean. The Taegukgi is also adorned on the left tongue with the classic Nike logo is on the right.