Apparel

Official Images of the Nike Dunk Low "Dusty Olive"

hypebeast.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen ‘s Dunk Low “Dusty Olive” was revealed earlier in May, it drew many a comparison to the three styles from the Swoosh’s “Ugly Duckling” pack, and with good reason. Its suede construction and boisterous colorblocking called back memories of the pack’s “Plum,” “Ceramic” and “Veneer” styles, making it a spiritual successor to a cult favorite Nike Sportswear capsule. Now, official images of the suede-covered Dunk Low have surfaced, and they showcase its wild look in even greater detail.

