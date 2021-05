RIG - Free Report) have rallied 16.5% since first-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on May 3. Despite the company’s unpleasant bottom-line performance, investors were pleased by its ability to minimize its debt-to-capitalization to 38.5% in the first quarter, down from 40% in the previous quarter. The uptick was also driven by an upbeat second-quarter contract drilling revenue guidance, which indicates growth from the sequential quarter’s reported figure.