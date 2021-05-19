newsbreak-logo
Charities

Where to Donate?

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 46 minutes ago

Cover picture for the article“do y’all know of any places to take clothing/fabric that can’t be donated to be recycled? Thanks!!”. “Question for the community: does anyone know of any local organizations that welcome donations of reusable freezer packs? I get a rescue produce box and due to food regulation, they have to send the packs as weather gets warmer, and I’ve got a million in a cabinet. Though they say you can dispose of the gel contents and recycle the plastic packaging, I’ve also heard the contents are not the greatest environmentally, so am hoping to put them to good (re)use somewhere that needs them!”

#Weather#Plastic Packaging#Charity#Local Food#Community#Donate#Clothing#Reusable Freezer Packs#Trash#Bed#Photo#Food Regulation
Illinois SocietyMendota Reporter

Trees donated to Blackstone School

MENDOTA - Randy Setchell of Ekana Nursery, right, is thanked by Blackstone School Principal Stacy Kelly for donating three trees to the school. The new trees are a replacement for three older trees that had to be removed from the Blackstone playground recently due to rotting. Kelly said the school is very appreciative of the generous donation from Ekana. (Photo contributed)
Wisconsin Societymerrillfotonews.com

Pool kitty donates to LCHS

Sportsman’s Alibi Bar & Grill’s Pool Team donated $425 from their pool kitty to the Lincoln County Humane Society for the animals of the shelter. Thank you all for supporting the shelter! Submitted photo.
Charitiesnorthernexpress.com

Accepting Boat Auction Donations

Maritime Heritage Alliance is now accepting donations of watercraft & nautical gear for the upcoming June 5th Boat Auction & Garage Sale. Call to schedule: 946-2647 or visit online.
Antrim, NHledgertranscript.com

100+ Women donates to Avenue A

100+ Women Who Care Monadnock stepped up recently to help fund critical support for local teens, with a donation of over $11,000 to Avenue A, a program of The Grapevine Family and Community Resource Center in Antrim. In the last year, almost 20% of local teens admitted to having thoughts...
Minnesota Societyswnewsmedia.com

Letter: Thanks for Bridging donations

Bridging and the Savage Rotary want to extend a sincere thank you to all those Savage residents who donated mattresses during the Recycling Day on Saturday, May 1. Your generosity far exceeded all expectations. For those residents who waited patiently in line, your donation made a family in transition very happy.
Louisiana Societytulane.edu

Donate your bike to BYOBikes

This year for the first time, Tulane University is partnering with local nonprofit BYOBikes, which is committed to building a better community. The organization accepts donations of bicycles no longer wanted or needed by the owner. BYOBikes makes necessary repairs to the donated bicycles and gives them to children in...
Pennsylvania Sportshuntingdondailynews.com

Donation made to community center

The Huntingdon Community Center (HCC) recently received a grant from Walmart that will help aid in some renovations at its Fifth Street building. The HCC received a community grant in the amount of $3,000 that will go toward fixing the floors in the foyer area of the building. “The foyer...
EntertainmentMPNnow

OCHS seeking art donations

The Ontario County Historical Society, 55 N. Main St., Canandaigua, is looking for donations of original artwork. Everyone has artwork they don’t want to throw away, but don’t know what to do with. OCHS will auction the donations from “Art Out of the Attic” for a fundraiser. Donations can be...
Georgia Societylincolnjournalonline.com

Cullars presents donation to LCFP

Lincoln County Family Connection (LCFC) Executive Director Dara­vious Cullars (right) presented Lincoln County Food Pantry (LCCP) President Naomi Cobb with a $1,000 contribution on behalf of the Lin­coln County Community Partnership. LCCP received funds from the CSRA Foundation to assist families im­pacted by COVID-19. These funds have allowed LCCP to donate hand sanitizer stations to the school system, sponsor a […]
Massachusetts SocietyDaily News Of Newburyport

Donations to help Habitat ReStore

NEWBURYPORT — The Recycling Center at 23 Colby Farm Lane will accept construction materials and “hard” furniture for donation to Habitat ReStore on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The furniture should not be soft or upholstered. All residents should wear masks or they will not be allowed to drop...
Charitieskptv.com

Dash for Donate Life Northwest

With more than 3,000 people in the Pacific Northwest waiting for a lifesaving transplant, Donate Life Northwest (DLNW) is conducting its annual “Dash for Donate Life Northwest” spring walk and fundraiser during the entire month of May in an effort to help preserve the lifesaving programs that educate and inspire others to give the gifts of life, sight and health.
Societynewjerseyhills.com

Donations sought for 'A Taste of Madison'

MADISON - This year's "Taste of Madison" will be held in and around Madison's food establishments from Thursday, June 3 to Thursday, June 17. The approach is a bit different from years past with the goal being to entice customers to frequent local restaurants, by dining-in and taking-out, and to reward customers for during so.
Charitiesthenews-ia.com

Donations needed for Avenue of Flags

Kalona’s Avenue of Flags is seeking $600 in donations to cover the cost of replacing 20 flags damaged or destroyed by the wind, rain and sun. Donations can be sent to: Avenue of Flags, PO Box 81, Kalona, IA 52247. The annual Memorial Day Avenue of Flags will be on...
CharitiesThrive Global

The Tax Benefits of Donating to Charity

Donations can be the best way you can help out charitable organizations. What does it mean for your income, though? Fortunately, you do see some tax benefits from donating. However, these tax benefits don’t come automatically by just filing your taxes as normal. You’re going to have to put some work in on adjusting your tax forms so that you’re getting the deductions you deserve. Check out these tax benefits you can look forward to once you start donating to charitable organizations.
Charitiesstarheraldnews.com

Donation to Yadkin Church

Modern Woodmen of America representative Jacob Callahan presents a $1,500 matching fund check to Pamela Davis Carr on behalf of the Yadkin Church Restoration Project. To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/
Societyqchron.com

Donate blood this week in Bayside

Donate at one of New York Blood Center’s upcoming drives:. • The 212-51/55 26 Ave. storefront in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center, where American Eagle was previously located, on May 13 from 1 to 7 p.m. • The main hall of Bait-Uz-Zafar Mosque, at 188-15 McLaughlin Ave. in Holliswood on...
Arizona SocietyFountain Hills Times

FH Rotary busy donating

Rotary Club of Fountain Hills members are busy working with local organizations. At their April 27 meeting, members presented checks to Junior Achievement and Save the Family. Junior Achievement has asked members if they can direct their 2020 tax credit to Junior Achievement. Tax credits are $400 per person or $800 for married couples filing together. Taxes must be filed this year by May 17.
Charitiesnisd.net

Blood donations needed

Time: 1 – 6 p.m. (by appointment only) Time: 1:30 – 6:30 p.m. (by appointment only) Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (by appointment only) Time: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (by appointment only) Address: 9411 Military Drive West, 78251. Donors need to make appointments in advance to avoid crowding...
Virginia Businessfarmvilleherald.com

Tomato plants donated

Thirty-one senior residents at The Woodland received patio tomato plants Saturday, May 1. Eight volunteers from the Prince Edward County Republican Committee participated in the community service project to provide plants, pots and soil and deliver the potted plants to each resident who wanted to participate. Here, the tomato plants are loaded up and ready to be delivered by, from left, Renee Maxey, Karen Sleigh, Daniel Bradshaw, Gary Barton, Loretta Reardon, and Jovita Barton.