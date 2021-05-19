newsbreak-logo
Paul Mooney, Pioneering Comedian and 'Chappelle's Show' Actor, Dead at 79

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleActor and comedian Paul Mooney passed away early on Wednesday morning, according to his colleagues. Mooney's rep Cassandra Williams told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at his home in Oakland, California at around 5:30 a.m. local time. He was 79 years old. Mooney's family is expected to make a...

