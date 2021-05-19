newsbreak-logo
First Group of CMT Music Awards Performers Announced

By Hannah Barnes
Cover picture for the articleThe first group of performers for the 2021 CMT Music Awards have officially been announced, with a number of collaborations included in the first round of announcements. Brothers Osborne will perform with Dierks Bentley, Maren Morris will be joined by JP Saxe, Mickey Guyton will perform with legendary R&B singer Gladys Knight and Miranda Lambert will take the stage with her The Marfa Tapes collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

