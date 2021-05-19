newsbreak-logo
NBA

VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal threatens Charles Barkley with physical violence after offensive remark

ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 47 minutes ago
The NBA on TNT crew is one fun bunch. However, things just seem to go overboard at times. This is exactly what happened on Tuesday when an offensive Charles Barkley remark prompted a physical threat from co-host Shaquille O’Neal.

As Shaq was doing his analysis of the bout between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards, Chuck threw in an ill-advised comment about O’Neal’s grandmother. Shaq clearly did not appreciate the remark and he made sure Barkley knew about it (h/t NBA on TNT on Twitter):

Shaq asked a rhetorical question about who Wizards big man Robin Lopez reminded him of, to which Barkley chimed in, “Who, you’re grandma?”

O’Neal literally stopped mid-sentence to tell Barkley off:

“There’s two mamas you don’t play with,” Shaq said. “My momma and my grandma. I will reach across the table and knock your face off.”

Shaq was smiling and laughing around when he said this, but it was clear that Barkley’s jab rubbed him in the wrong way. O’Neal even removed his glasses to show that he meant business. The whole crew ended up laughing about it, but there’s no denying that this was a bit of an ill-natured comment for Sir Charles.

Shaquille O’Neal may have been feeling a bit salty too after his co-hosts roasted him earlier in the show for coming in late. Shaq knew that he was in the wrong for his tardiness, but this time around, the grandma remark was just below the belt.

Moments like these make you appreciate why TNT decided to sit Shaq and Barkley as far away from each other as possible.

