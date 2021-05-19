Miranda Lambert longs for dive bar camaraderie in 'They've Closed Down the Honky Tonks'

It was quite emotional for Miranda Lambert to be back performing for her fans again, and she couldn’t stop the tears from flowing at her first show back. Miranda Lambert returned to the stage for her first, full band live show in more than a year on April 24. Due to the coronavirus, Miranda and other artists have not been able to tour since before March 2020, so it’s been quite a big deal to see singers slowly getting back to the stage for safely-organized shows. The emotions flooded Miranda when she was singing her very personal song, “The House That Built Me,” at the concert. She fought back tears, and even had to stop singing and let the audience carry the song as she cried.