Miranda Lambert longs for dive bar camaraderie in 'They've Closed Down the Honky Tonks'

By ABC News
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 1 hour ago
Miranda Lambert pays homage to the shuttered bars during the COVID-19 pandemic in her new track, "They've Closed Down the Honky Tonks." Revealed exclusively during the premiere of The Marfa Tapes Film earlier this month, the song was written solely by Miranda at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers a look into her mindset as she paints a solemn image of a dark, empty bar, devoid of its usual "rowdy and reckless" patrons.

