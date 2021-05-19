Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is expected to rapidly rise to above flood stage this afternoon and crest around 24.0 feet this evening. The creek is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Major flooding reaches the approaches to the Farm to Market 763 bridge. Numerous outbuildings and barns are surrounded, and flow approaches apartment buildings below Farm to Market 763. Kings Crossing Golf Course is at least 1/2 flooded. Water is within 3 feet of some homes. Water flows across Oso Parkway Road at 2 low areas in the extreme south portion of the Lakes Subdivision Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 9.2 Wed 8 am 22.2 17.4 13.3 9.8 8.2alerts.weather.gov