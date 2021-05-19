Flash Flood Warning issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1021 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Raymondville, Lyford, San Perlita, Raymondville High School, Raymondville Police Department, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Raymondville Golf Course, San Perlita High School, Yturria, Lyford City Hall, Lyford Elementary School, Lyford High School, Willamar, Porfirio, Los Angeles Subdivision, Ranchette Estates and Los Coyotes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR