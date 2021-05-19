newsbreak-logo
Texas Cars

Flash Flood Warning issued for Willacy by NWS

 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1021 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Raymondville, Lyford, San Perlita, Raymondville High School, Raymondville Police Department, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Raymondville Golf Course, San Perlita High School, Yturria, Lyford City Hall, Lyford Elementary School, Lyford High School, Willamar, Porfirio, Los Angeles Subdivision, Ranchette Estates and Los Coyotes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Texas State
Willacy County, TX
Brownsville, TX
Lyford, TX
Raymondville, TX
Texas Cars
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HIDALGO...WESTERN CAMERON AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Carlos Elementary School, or near Elsa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Palmhurst, La Villa and North McAllen. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Willacy County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Willacy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KENEDY AND NORTHEASTERN WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 AM CDT At 938 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce, or over Port Mansfield, moving southwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HIDALGO...WESTERN CAMERON AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Carlos Elementary School, or near Elsa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Palmhurst, La Villa and North McAllen. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for west central Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and southwestern Willacy County. The advisory will last until Saturday, May 15 at 2:45 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that will experience flooding...
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron, Coastal Willacy and Coastal Cameron Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rip Currents may remain elevated tonight and Monday.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 110 DEGREES EXPECTED TODAY Temperatures well above seasonal average combined with high dewpoints will lead to heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon. Anyone working outdoors and anyone who has outdoor activities planned today are urged to take breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water, and wear clothing that is light weight and light colored if possible. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Interior vehicle temperatures can become hazardous in a matter of minutes!