House Rent

How to Apply for New York Rent Relief

Deanna Garcia
Posted by 
Documented NY
Documented NY
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

New York state will soon implement a rent relief program that will pay COVID-19-related debts to prevent evictions. It’s unclear when the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will start accepting applications, but according to New York’s top budget official, it could happen later this month. Tenant advocates and housing rights groups are encouraging New Yorkers to prepare their documents as they get ready to apply. Documents showing personal identification, social security numbers, proof of residency and rent amount will likely be needed to apply. Those who don’t have a social security number, such as undocumented immigrants, can still apply for the program. City Limits.

Documented NY

Documented NY

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

