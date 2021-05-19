How to Apply for New York Rent Relief

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Unregulated, makeshift maternity wards targeting foreign women have continued to grow throughout New York City. The wards are part of an illicit service that encourages pregnant women to visit the U.S. and gives them immigration and paperwork assistance. The women then give birth in a U.S. hospital and spend weeks in one of these maternity centers. Some immigration experts refer to the scheme as “birth tourism” and say the industry promotes itself overseas as a way for mothers to have American citizen children. The New York Post discovered advertisements for over 80 local centers, mainly in Flushing, in Chinese-language media. New York Post.