One dead, two injured in Baltimore shootings Tuesday night

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BALTIMORE) Baltimore police reported that three shootings broke out around the city Tuesday evening into the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in the injury of two people and the death of one.

At approximately 7:58 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Druid Hill Avenue to investigate a shooting. Officers canvassing the area found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim said he was wounded in the 2500 block of Woodbrook Avenue and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police were alerted of another shooting near the 700 block of North Port Street in Eastern Baltimore and were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Officers found a 28-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle in a parking lot in the 2500 block of East Monument Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

The last reported shooting took place at approximately 12:49 a.m., when Northwest District officers patrolling in the 5000 block of Palmar Avenue were approached by a concerned citizen.

The individual reported an unresponsive person in the 3000 block of Spaulding Avenue in the alley.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477, Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433 and homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or through their website .