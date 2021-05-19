newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland Government

One dead, two injured in Baltimore shootings Tuesday night

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ws2l4_0a4RLkx800
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BALTIMORE) Baltimore police reported that three shootings broke out around the city Tuesday evening into the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in the injury of two people and the death of one.

At approximately 7:58 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Druid Hill Avenue to investigate a shooting. Officers canvassing the area found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim said he was wounded in the 2500 block of Woodbrook Avenue and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police were alerted of another shooting near the 700 block of North Port Street in Eastern Baltimore and were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Officers found a 28-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle in a parking lot in the 2500 block of East Monument Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

The last reported shooting took place at approximately 12:49 a.m., when Northwest District officers patrolling in the 5000 block of Palmar Avenue were approached by a concerned citizen.

The individual reported an unresponsive person in the 3000 block of Spaulding Avenue in the alley.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477, Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433 and homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or through their website.

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
363
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Victim Of Shooting#At Scene Of Shooting#City Police#Police Detectives#Homicide Detectives#Eastern District Shooting#Metro Crime Stoppers#Northwest District#Eastern Baltimore#Multiple Gunshot Wounds#Western District Officers#Man#Medics#North Port Street#East Monument Street#Early Hours#Druid Hill Avenue#Parking#Spaulding Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Man shot to death in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police say

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, police say, at the same address and in the same alley where another man was gunned down in March. Baltimore police say that at around 2:36 p.m. someone approached a police officer working a traffic accident at the intersection of West Pratt Street at South Monroe Street and said someone had been shot in the 200 ...
Maryland Crime & Safetyfoxbaltimore.com

Police Investigating Fatal South Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - An investigation is underway in South Baltimore after a man was shot and later died at the hospital. Just after 2:30pm, an officer in the southern district was working the scene of a traffic accident at the intersection of West Pratt Street and South Monroe Street when he was approached by a citizen who informed him someone had been shot in the nearby 200 block of Harmison Street.
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Windsor Mill man charged with fatal shooting, 2 men injured in separate shootings, Baltimore police say

A Windsor Mill man was arrested and charged with killing a man in Baltimore on May 10, Baltimore police said on Monday. Le’var Cooper, 43, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Larry Randall, 43, in the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard in the Washington Village neighborhood following a dispute, police said. Homicide detectives interviewed ...
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
Howard County Times

Howard police investigating 2 separate fatal collisions in Columbia and Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating two separate fatal collisions that left a man and a woman dead on Friday. At 8:48 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Dobbin Road at Old Dobbin Lane in Columbia when it struck a pedestrian crossing Dobbin Road, police said. The pedestrian, Mohammad Hossain, 42, of Columbia, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Maryland GovernmentWBOC

Two Injured in Caroline County Apartment Building Fire

GREENSBORO, Del.- Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained in a fire that broke out at a Caroline County apartment complex. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Greensboro Heights Apartments on Dutchmans Lane in Greensboro. It took the...
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
Report Annapolis

Officer Pulls Drunk Driver From Burning Vehicle Following Crash in Glen Burnie

An Arundel County Police officer pulled a drunk driver from his vehicle which had caught fire following an early morning highway crash in Glen Burnie. On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:31 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a two vehicle crash on NB I-97 at MD-174. The preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda Accord had run into the rear of a red Ford truck.
Maryland Crime & SafetyWVNews

Grantsville vehicle fire under investigation

GRANTSVILLE — A Grantsville vehicle fire is under the investigation of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. According to a press release, the fire occurred around 1:35 a.m. on May 15 at 1725 Chestnut Ridge Road. Destroyed in the fire were a 2019 Forest River Vengeance Touring RV and a 2019...
Maryland Crime & SafetyCumberland Times-News

RV, truck at Grantsville destroyed by fire

CUMBERLAND — An electrical fire early Saturday destroyed a recreational vehicle and a pickup truck in the 17000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Grantsville, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. Fire investigators said a 2019 Forest River Vengeance Touring recreational vehicle and a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500...
Maryland GovernmentWBOC

Dog Rescued From Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at a one-story home home located at 208 Prince St. It took the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to...
Maryland GovernmentCumberland Times-News

State police moving into new barrack

CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police will relocate to a newly built Cumberland barrack on Wednesday. Troopers and civilian support staff were temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at Mexico Farms while the barrack, at 1125 National Highway in LaVale, was built. The $12.6-million, single-story barrack includes an...
Maryland Governmentfoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...