Man who crashed truck carrying undocumented immigrants after police chase charged with transportation of illegal aliens
An Austin man who crashed a truck full of undocumented immigrants following a high-speed police chase has been federally charged, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. Adrian Vargas-Ladinos, 20, was arrested on May 15, charged via criminal complaint with transportation of illegal aliens. He will make his appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge John R. Parker on May 18.therockwalltimes.com