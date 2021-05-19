newsbreak-logo
Immigration

Man who crashed truck carrying undocumented immigrants after police chase charged with transportation of illegal aliens

therockwalltimes
therockwalltimes
 1 hour ago
An Austin man who crashed a truck full of undocumented immigrants following a high-speed police chase has been federally charged, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. Adrian Vargas-Ladinos, 20, was arrested on May 15, charged via criminal complaint with transportation of illegal aliens. He will make his appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge John R. Parker on May 18.

therockwalltimes.com
therockwalltimes

therockwalltimes

Rockwall, TX
The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We’ll cover it all!

 http://www.therockwalltimes.com
