Man who crashed truck carrying undocumented immigrants after police chase charged with transportation of illegal aliens

A Kentucky man led police on a crazy car chase after his bright Yellow Ford Mustang was spotted going 143 mph. According to ABC News, 47-year-old Steven Alford from Roundhill, Kentucky was spotted zooming around at about 12:58 p.m. on Saturday, speeding eastbound on Bluegrass Parkway in a 70 mph zone. However, the only reason the police chase ended when it did was because the suspect merely ran out of gas. Alford’s car petered out, and he was forced to pull over. However, the drama didn’t stop there, as he refused to get out of his car.