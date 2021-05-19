OP-ED: Cambridge should support Palestinians and end contracts with Hewlett Packard
Cambridge has the chance to take action against Israeli violence and oppression at its upcoming City Council meeting Monday, May 24. At issue is a policy order re-introduced by Councilor Quinton Zondervan. Policy Order #109 would direct the city manager to “identify any companies that are in violation of Cambridge’s policy on discrimination, including (but not limited to) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (“HPE”) and Hewlett Packard Incorporated (“HP Inc.”), and “suggest alternatives.”www.wickedlocal.com